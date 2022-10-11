KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City have announced programs for October for youth and adults. Check the library’s website: kendallvillelibrary.org/ for information on all activities.
Youth and Teen
Preschool Story Time is stories, crafts, and activities for children from birth to age 5. The schedule is:
Tuesdays, Oct. 11, 18 and 25 at 10 a.m., Kendallville.
Thursdays, Oct. 13, 20 and 27 at 6 p.m., Kendallville.
Mondays, Oct. 10, 17, 24 and 31 10 a.m., Limberlost Branch.
After School Explorers-Grades K-5
Friendship Bracelets: Today at 4 p.m., Kendallville.
Garlic Bread Pizza: Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 4 p.m., Kendallville.
Games: Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 4 p.m., Kendallville. Enjoys games and popcorn.
Doggy Tales: Grades K-5 practice reading skills with Sunny Boy, a therapy dog, today at 4 p.m., Kendallville.
Grades K-12
Halloween Creature Sewing: week of Oct. 17-22 at both branches.
Halloween Yarn Craft: Thursday, Oct. 20, at 5 p.m., Limberlost Branch. Make a spooky spider egg or pumpkin out of yarn.
Streamer Ghosts: week of Oct. 24-29, all branches.
Dungeons and Dragons: for Grades 6-12, Tuesdays, Oct. 11, 18 and 25, at 5:30 p.m. in Kendallville, and Fridays, Oct. 14, 21 and 28, at 3:30 p.m. in Kendallville. This is limited to 10 players.
Halloween Snacks: Thursday, Oct. 20, at 5 p.m., Kendallville.
Adult Programs
Yoga with Brittany: Mondays, Oct. 10, 17 and 24 at 5:30 p.m., Kendallville. Join Brittany, Support Services manager, and certified yoga teacher, for an all-levels Flow Yoga class.
Barre with Brittany: Fridays, Oct. 14 and 28, at 11 a.m., Kendallville. Join Brittany, support services manager and certified barre instructor, for a workout that focuses on low-impact, high intensity movements to improve strength, agility and flexibility for everybody.
BINGO: Thursday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m., Kendallville; and Thursday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m., Kendallville. Join Leah for a fun-filled hour of BINGO! Participants can win prizes including gift cards, swag, candy and books.
Baking with Grace-Halloween Bark: Today at 1 p.m., Kendallville.
Mason Jar Leaf Lantern: Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 6 p.m., Kendallville. Decorate a festive lantern for Fall.
Movie Matinee — “The Greatest Showman”: Friday, Oct. 14 at 11 a.m., Kendallville. Run time is 96 minutes; Popcorn is provided; bring a lunch if you want.
Fall Walk: Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 11 a.m., Kendallville. Meet at the adult desk.
Zentangle® with Jane Rhea: Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 5:30 p.m., Kendallville Let’s Get Do an easy tangle session to get warmed up for fall.
Candle Making with Murphy’s Town House: Thursday, Oct. 20, at noon, Kendallville. Learn to make a fall candle. Each participant will leave with an 8-ounce tin. This is a two-hour workshop.
Matt’s Book Club — “Kitchen House” by Kathleen Grissom, Thursday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m., Kendallville. Pick up a copy of the book selection, then come to book club to talk about it.
DIY Potion Bottles: Thursday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m., Limberlost Branch. Make a festive potion bottle for the season.
DIY Fabric Pumpkin: Monday, Oct. 31, at 10:30 a.m., Kendallville.
Family Programs
Cortex Project — Owl Twig Art: week of Oct. 17-29, both branches.
Lantern Making Workshop: Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 5 p.m., Kendallville, and Monday, Oct. 24, at 5 p.m., Limberlost branch. Make a lantern for the parade on Oct. 28 at the Community Learning Center.
Pumpkin Contest: Pumpkin Drop Off is Oct. 20-22 at both branches. Voting will take place Oct. 24-26 at both branches. Decorate pumpkins and have them be voted on. Prizes will be awarded in Kendallville and Rome City for Cutest Pumpkin, Scariest Pumpkin, and Best Overall Design. Rules can be found at kendallvillelibrary.org.
Family Oversized Games: Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 5:30 p.m., Kendallville.
Trunk or Treat: Thursday, Oct. 27, at 5 p.m., Community Learning Center. Stop by and say hi to the library staff.
Lantern Parade: Friday, Oct. 28, at 5:30 p.m., starting at the Community Learning Center. Join Kendallville’s first annual Halloween Lantern Parade. The event begins at dusk at the Community Learning Center and will follow a route along Main Street through downtown Kendallville. This is a family-friendly event.
Halloween Scavenger Hunt: Monday, Oct. 31, all day at both branches.
Cortex Project-Pony Beads Witch Broomsticks: Monday, Oct. 31, at both branches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.