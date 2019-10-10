The 2019 Great American Beer Festival has wrapped up with the announcement of this year’s extensive list of winning beers and breweries. A total of 2,295 breweries entered 9,497 beers for judging, with 174 different styles represented in 107 categories. Of the 320 medals awarded, Indiana and Ohio breweries were highly awarded in this year’s count.
In Indiana, five different breweries accounted for a total of nine awards (five gold, three silver and one bronze). The most awarded brewery in the competition was Sun King Brewing of Indianapolis and Fishers. Sun King raked in three gold medals, for Getting By on Central Time in the Collaboration Competition (with the Indiana Brewers Guild), Midnight Choir in Category No. 32 Fruited- and Wood-Aged Sour Beer, and Eis Nine (from their brewpub in Fishers) in Category No. 52 German-Style Dopplebock or Eisbock, plus one silver medal for Gran Muckle in Category No. 31 Wood- and Barrel-Aged Sour Beer.
Upland Brewing of Bloomington won a silver medal, also in Category No. 32 Fruited- and Wood-Aged Sour Beer with Crimson Cherry Varient, giving the state of Indiana a 1-2 finish in the category. The other gold medal winning beers in Indiana belong to Metazoa Brewing of Indianapolis for Meadowlark in Category No. 88 Classic Saison and Blind Owl Brewing also of Indianapolis for Parliament Drive in Category No. 43 German-Style Pilsner.
This year, Indiana brewers nearly doubled their awards from 2018 (only five medals) and just one shy of the record 10 medals awarded to Indiana brewers three times in the past, most recently in 2017.
Ohio brewers were awarded with 15 medals (five gold, five silver and five bronze), a new state record, up from 14 last year. Fat Head’s Brewing group of breweries won three medals (one gold, one silver and one bronze) between their Canton and North Omsted facilities.
The big winner out of Ohio was one of the smallest breweries in the competition from the state. Brink Brewing Company of Cincinnati won two gold medals, for Hold the Reins in Category No. 71 English-Style Mild Ale and Moozie in Category No. 102 Sweet Stout or Cream Stout. Brink Brewing was also named the 2019 Very Small Brewing Company of the Year.
Michigan breweries garnered only four medals (one gold, one silver and two bronze), the state’s lowest number of awards since 2013. The lone gold medal was awarded to Odd Sides Brewing of Grand Haven for the Rye Hipster Brunch Stout in Category No. 12 Specialty Ale.
As in 2018, the most entries for a single category was Category No. 64 Juicy or Hazy India Pale Ale, with 348 entries. There was a resurgence in entries into Category No. 63 American-Style India Pale Ale, with 342 entries this year. The gold medal for Hazy IPA went to Old Irving Brewing of Chicago, Illinois for their beer Beezer. The gold for American-Style IPA was awarded to Comrade Brewing of Denver, Colorado for More Dodge Less RAM.
Looking forward to 2020, the next big beer competition is the World Beer Cup. Held biennially, the awards ceremony is held at the end of the Craft Brewers Conference, this time on April 19-22 in San Antonio, Texas. The 2020 Great American Beer Festival is scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 24-26 in Denver, Colorado.
