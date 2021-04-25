LAGRANGE — Despite Mother Nature playing a bit of joke on northern Indiana this past week, blanketing the area with a couple of inches of snow, a quick look at the calendar proves it’s late April here, and despite all that snow, it’s really Spring right now.
Spring in Indiana, of course, means spring wildflowers, and the flower show Mother Nature put on last week in the woods at the Maple Wood Nature Center just outside of LaGrange was nothing short of spectacular.
LaGrange County Parks and Recreation Department Naturalist Leslie Arnold said this is a special time of year.
“A lot of people only think of this park as being a maple syrup park, but for me, April and May are gorgeous,” she explained. “It really has a completely different beauty to it. There’s something peaceful about seeing the sap buckets hanging on the trees, but the park comes alive in April and May with a carpet of spring wildflowers.”
This time of year, with the park’s stand of tall maple trees are just starting to leaf out, giving the forest’s floor a chance to bask in sunlight. This helps prompt dozens of different varieties of early spring wildflowers to push forward and bloom.
While colorful, these first flowers of the year are subtle, Arnold said, most of them are small. Still, they help fill Arnold’s heart with promise.
“Spring brings about a feeling of optimism, a feeling of hope that warmer weather is coming and life is blossoming,” she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.