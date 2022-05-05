AVILLA —The Avilla Area Chamber has launched a new local shopping program, the Noble Community Card. This card is a Mastercard gift card that universally works at all businesses in Noble County and with all Avilla Area Chamber member businesses that accept MasterCard.
This program aims to bring more money and attention to local business owners, large or small.
With the Noble Community Card, the chamber is providing both an e-gift card which can be downloaded instantly onto a computer or phone so it’s always ready when inspiration strikes, and a physical card. Both card formats work just like any other credit card.
“The Noble Community Card gives everyone the ability to use it to pay all throughout the county, rather than having to pick and choose where they can shop,” Avilla Area Chamber President, Kevin Kelly said, “It’s the ultimate all-inclusive way to spend, eat, and shop at Avilla Chamber members’ and other local businesses and use their services. Our previous gift card, called Avilla Community Card, confused many with its name because we have members outside of Avilla where consumers could use them.”
Kelly further explained that the chamber felt compelled to enhance the card program it already had in place.
The card is a great gift for family or friends for any occasion or an employee recognition reward that companies can give to employees, any time of the year, in any monetary amount. Bulk orders are available..
Purchase cards, review a list of Avilla Area Chamber members who are featured that accept the card, and view a map of their locations, on the chamber’s website https://chamberofavilla.org/noble-community-cards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.