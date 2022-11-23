Rome City Elementary-Trimester 1
All A’s
Third Grade: Jayce Cagle and Kendra Mullins.
Fourth Grade: Tylan Everidge.
Fifth Grade: Hannah Chicoine and Carson Mase.
All A’s and B’s
Third Grade: Lucy Campbell, Michael Gray, Rhyker Hicks, Christian Rummel and Carter Wilkes.
Fourth Grade: Alivia Frownfelter, Delaney Green, Owen Hague, Alexis Herr, Berlin Maurer, Emmie Pruitt and Bryleigh Raleigh.
Fifth Grade: Rafef Al Mwalad, Eman Al-Salimi, Jana Alokam, Hadeel Alsayaghi, Braxton Brown, Alexanderya Calhoun, Piper Kline, Kristina McCleery, Holly Morrison, Gavin Priddy, Brystol Reynolds, Nizar Saif, Aubree Schamberger, Kloey Smith and Zoewie Zimmerman.
Wayne Center Elementary-Trimester 1
All A’s
Third Grade: Kyle Owen, Charles Paduano, Cylas Ramey, Mira Carroll, Zoey Crawford, Shawna Lamel, AnnLarie Mossman, Caleb Porter, Hadley Probst, Emma Rigsby, Alexa Vuong, Audrey Vuong, Raelynn Buss, Kaylynn Holcomb, Nora Jarrett and Kadynce Smith.
Fourth Grade: Adelynn Bateman, Bella Bortner, CC Knox and Kali Spaw.
Fifth Grade: Mollie Forbes, Bree Messer, Blake Silver, Lydia Swogger, Paiton Woods, Beau Bolen, Lincoln James and Zachary Starry.
All A’s and B’s
Third Grade: Cruz Brown, Eleena Charles, Madelyn Colter, Rilynn Everage, Paisleigh Owsley, Lydia Rigsby, Cali Villarreal, Carter Heinis, Hazel Likens, Elliot Field, Megan Hicks, Lyric Hirschy, Connor Jenkins, Leahla Kimmell, Hayden Manns, Sophia Molargik and Lily Shank.
Fourth Grade: Easton Hamil, Adalyn Slone, Kimber Bolen, Korbin Borders, Addy Collins, Aubrey Kammerer, Leeham Modert, Leeland Modert and Shaylin Newhall.
Fifth Grade: Reagan Haney, Kyler Hellwig, Adam Hicks, Eli Mason, Gracie Pyle, Graham Pyle, Newt Randol, Omar Ali, Emma Felger, Arianna Howell, Eva Mettert, Zane Pankop and Jose Villarreal.
All B’s: Cooper Edwards, Makayla Mitchell and Bryn Svobada.
