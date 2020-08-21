HAMILTON — Three Bridges from Henderson, Tennessee, will be returning to the Hamilton Life Center, 4001 Terry Lake Road, on Saturday, Aug. 29.
Three Bridges is one of the most popular trios in gospel music. Its last 12 singles have all reached the Top 40 in Southern gospel music. Three Bridges have had seven songs reach the Top 10 with three hitting number one.
“We’re excited to have them at HLC again this year,” said concert organizer Marc Hamman.
The trio consists of Elliott McCoy (founder, manager, and baritone), Shannon Smith (lead) and Jeremie Hudson (tenor). This blended style has made Three Bridges one of the prominent internationally-acclaimed gospel groups in Christian music today — one that is known for tight harmonies, a unique vocal style, an exciting energy packed stage presence.
Bryan and Yvonne Hutson will be making their first appearance at the Hamilton Life Center. Bryan is a 24-year veteran of Southern gospel music and has played with The New Generation, The Blackwood Quartet, The Kingsmen Quartet and is currently partnered with his wife, Yvonne, in Rescue Me Ministries.
Doors and concessions open at 5:50 p.m. The preshow with the Hutsons starting at 6:30 p.m. with Three Bridges taking the stage at 7 p.m.
Social distancing will be encouraged and there will be hand sanitizer stations and masks, if desired, for a small donation. The door attendants will moderate the entrance to encourage six foot social distance between families. If rain is possible, please bring an umbrella as the entry way will only accommodate a certain number of families at one time.
