This has probably happened to you at least once before: You’re searching for something in Google — restaurants or street names or whatever — and you find the perfect page for what you want.
You open it up. You’re reading. You’re getting excited.
Then you realize that the thing you’re looking at isn’t in your home town or county. It’s in a place with the same name in some other state somewhere else.
We’ve all been there.
Well, we probably haven’t been there as in visiting before, but you know what I mean.
A few weeks ago, a writer contacted Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel wanting to learn about our Ligonier. They were from the “other” Ligonier to us, the one in Pennsylvania, wanting to learn about the only Ligonier in America.
And it got us thinking. What about those “other” places around the U.S. that have the same name as our place. Where are they? What are they like? How are they different, or maybe similar, to our area?
So we did. Here’s a look at those “other” places around the U.S. that will probably sound familiar to you:
Steuben County, New York
Distance: 444 miles
Founded: 1796
Location: Southwest New York, bordering Pennsylvania
Sharing the namesake of Baron von Steuben, a Prussian general who fought with the rebel Americans during the Revolutionary War, Steuben County, New York is kind of like if you took our Steuben County, quadrupled the size and took out all the lakes.
The Indiana and New York versions are the only two Steuben counties in America.
At about 1,404 square miles — only 14 of those being water — Steuben County, New York, had close to 99,000 residents in 2010.
Like its Indiana’s twin, the other Steuben County is slightly less densely populated rural area, with a 96% white population.
Ontario County was established in 1789 to govern lands the state of New York had acquired in the Phelps and Gorham Purchase; at the time it covered the entirety of Western New York.
Steuben County, much larger than today, was split off from Ontario County on March 8, 1796. In 1823 a portion of Steuben County was combined with a portion of Ontario County to form Yates County. Steuben County was further reduced in size on April 17, 1854 when a portion was combined with portions of Chemung and Tompkins counties to form Schuyler County.
It’s county capital is Corning, which is named after the county’s largest employing Corning Inc., a glassmaker, which has its world headquarters there.
Ligonier, Pennsylvania
Distance: 390 miles
Founded: 1758 (fort established), 1817 (town settled), 1834 (borough incorporated)
Location: Southwest Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania’s Ligonier got its start as a British fort, and after revolutionary days the area developed into a small town.
With about a third of the population of Indiana’s Ligonier, just 1,573 residents as of 2010, it’s more akin in size to Rome City than to its western Noble County namesake.
Located in southwest Pennsylvania in Westmoreland County, Ligonier, Penn., it’s located southeast of its urban neighbor Pittsburgh.
The two Ligoniers in Indiana and Pennsylvania are the only two in the U.S.
Unlike in Indiana, where Ligonier’s population is more than half Latino, Ligonier Pennsylvania is almost exclusively white at 99.76% of its residents.
In 1758, when British forces launched a major campaign to remove French forces from the forks of the Ohio, now Pittsburgh, this spot on Loyalhanna Creek was the site of their westernmost camp before reaching the Ohio. The British maintained a large army, a virtual moving city of 6,000 people, that temporarily made this the most populated spot in Pennsylvania, second only to Philadelphia. The fort was named Fort Ligonier after John Ligonier a British noble of French origin who held the rank of Field Marshal in the British Army.
In 1817, the Philadelphia-Pittsburgh Turnpike was completed, local resident John Ramsay laid out the street plan, including the space now known as the Diamond. He initially called the town Ramseytown, later changed to Wellington (after the Duke of Wellington), and finally the name was changed to Ligonier. Several decades of prosperity followed. On April 10, 1834, Ligonier was incorporated as a borough.
When railroads came through in the mid 19th century, Ligonier was bypassed on the rail route, which dropped the population of the town, but later rail lines made the area an important transportation hub.
Ligonier, Penn., does have one familiar connection to Indiana, however. If you want to get there, one route you could take is to hop on U.S. 30, as the local highway extends right through the village.
DeKalb County, Georgia
Distance: 691 miles
Founded: 1822
Location: Northern Georgia, east of Atlanta
There are several DeKalb Counties in the U.S. — including in Alabama, Illinois, Missouri and Tennessee — but chances are if you’re Googling you’ll probably get results from this Georgia county.
A portion of the sprawling City of Atlanta actually extends into DeKalb County, Ga., but mostly its the home of suburban sprawl from that populous hub.
With about 692,000 residents as of 2010 and still growing, DeKalb County, like Atlanta, is a majority Black area, with 55% of the population, followed by whites at 33% and other demographic groups making up smaller portions.
DeKalb County, Ga., is smaller than it’s Indiana counterpart — 271 square miles to Indiana’s 364 — but both counties are similar in that they have very little natural water on that land.
DeKalb County, formed in 1822 from Henry, Gwinnett and Fayette counties, took its name from Baron Johann de Kalb (1721-1780), a Bavarian-born former officer in the French Army, who fought for the Continental Army in the American Revolutionary War.
Until the 1960s, DeKalb was a mainly agricultural county, but as the sprawl of the metropolitan Atlanta region expanded, DeKalb became increasingly urbanized. Finished in 1969, the eastern half of the Interstate 285 beltway, called “the Perimeter”, ringed the northeastern and southern edges of the county, placing most of it “inside the Perimeter” along with nearly all of Atlanta.
The county is home to a couple recognizable landmarks — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters; Stone Mountain Park, which contains a rock carving sometimes known as the Mount Rushmore of the Confederacy; and Emory University.
Topeka, Kansas
Distance: 681 miles
Founded: 1854 (settled), 1857 (incoporated)
Location: Northeast Kansas
The small, rural, Amish-associated Topeka, Indiana, wasn’t always known by that name. But in the late 1800s, when the railroads were coming through the area, the small town’s name was changed, reportedly because the area of LaGrange County reminded people of Topeka, Kansas.
Most of Kansas would probably remind people of LaGrange County with large, sprawling farmland, but the Kansas Topeka is obviously a much different place as the state’s capital.
With a population of just over 127,000, Topeka is a small city and seems sleepy in comparison to, say, Indianapolis. The Kansas capital is about half the size of Fort Wayne.
In the 1840s, wagon trails on the Oregon Trail would pass through the area that is now known as Topeka, where there was a ferry crossing on the Kansas River. Over time, the area and the river became a commercial hub and settlements grew.
After Kansas was admitted to the Union in 1861, Topeka was chosen as its capital.
Although a much bigger city, Topeka, Kansas, shares some similarities with its Indiana namesake. Both communities are majority white, with the Kansas capital about 95%. Both communities have had little population growth over the last few decades, too.
Aside from being the state capital, Topeka, Kansas, has some interesting tourism sites including the Brown v. Board of National Historial Site; the Kansas Museum of History; and the Evel Knievel Museum remembering the legendary stuntman.
Whitley County, Kentucky
Distance: 387 miles
Founded: 1818
Location: South-central Kentucky, on the Tennessee border
If you ignore the hilly Kentucky landscape, Whitley County, Kentucky, might not be so different from Whitley County, Indiana.
As the only two Whitley counties in the U.S., the two counties share a few basic similarities.
They’re kind of close in size — 445 square miles in Kentucky and 338 in Indiana. They’re similar in population — about 36,000 people in Kentucky and about 34,000 in Indiana. And they’ve got a similar demographic breakdown, both being about 98% white.
First discovered by British settlers in the mid-18th century, Whitley County, Ky., was first bounded in 1772 as part of Fincastle County, Virginia, before becoming Kentucky County and eventually its own state.
Rugged terrain, dense forests and conflicts with Native American tribes made the area a slow-growing part of the state until coal mining drew additional settlers to the area.
Whitley County’s largest city is Corbin, located at the very north end and home to about 7,300 people. Just north of that, technically outside of the county border, is North Corbin, which is the home to the Harlan Sanders Cafe, where Colonel Harland Sanders developed the secret spice blend and recipe before founding Kentucky Fried Chicken.
