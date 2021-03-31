One Truth Christian Outreach
KENDALLVILLE — One Truth Christian Outreach, 309 Sargent St., has announced its Easter service schedule for Sunday.
A sunrise service will begin at 7 a.m., followed by a free breakfast about 7:45 a.m. Sunday school follows at 10 a.m. with the regular worship service at 11 a.m. An evening service starts at 6:30 p.m.
Mt. Zion Lutheran
Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 797 N. Detroit St., LaGrange, will begin in-person worship on Easter Sunday at a new time, 9 a.m. Communion will be offered.
COVID-19 safety protocols will be utilized. Worshipers will wear masks and social distancing will be observed. All are welcome to celebrate the resurrection of our Lord.
