LIGONIER — Area elementary runners recently participated in the Charger Mile race at West Noble Primary School, Ligonier.
Races were held for boys and girls in kindergarten and first grade, second and third grade, and fourth and fifth grade.
Results list the runner’s name, school or town, time and speed for the race. Here is Part 1 of the results:
Overall Results Kindergarten and Grade 1- Boys
1. Parker Kolvoord, Unattached, 00:03:38.94 , 51.1 mph;
2. Wade Probst, Wayne Center, 00:03:47.16, 49.2 mph;
3. Isaac Kline, West Noble, 00:03:54.14, 47.8 mph;
4. Alex Wilson, Homestead, 00:03:57.29, 47.1 mph;
5. Rocket Van Horn, Churubusco, 00:03:58.57, 46.9 mph;
6. Parker Edsall, West Noble, 00:04:13.75, 44.1 Mph;
7. Caleb Baumgartner, West Noble, 00:04:32.53, 41.0 Mph;
8. Connor Sanford, West Noble, 00:04:35.73, 40.6 mph;
9. Jack Gaerte, West Noble, 00:04:39.98, 39.9 mph ;
10. Skyler Wilson, Unattached, 00:04:52.25, 38.3mph;
11. Luke Mead, West Noble, 00:05:03.92, 36.8 mph;
12. Benton Bickle, West Noble, 00:05:08.03, 36.3 mph;
13. Raul Benavides, West Noble, 00:05:17.44, 35.2 mph;
14. Dahmian Moreno, West Noble, 00:05:22.94, 34.6 mph;
15. Matteo Segovia, West Noble, 00:05:29.05, 34.0 mph;
16. Esdras Lopez, West Noble, 00:05:32.79, 33.6 mph;
17. Emmett Tuttle, Central Noble, 00:05:33.88, 33.5 mph ;
18. Xzedus Hofmeister, West Noble, 00:05:43.78, 32.5 mph;
19. Jayden Martinez. West Noble, 00:05:49.63, 32.0 mph;
20. Sammy Kuhn, West Noble, 00:05:54.49, 31.6 mph;
21. Lorenzo Mendoza, West Noble, 00:06:05.79, 30.6 mph;
22. Jordan Correa, West Noble, 00:06:17.11, 29.7 mph;
23. Aamari Castillo, West Noble, 00:06:26.80, 28.9 mph;
24. Rebel Jacobs, West Noble, 00:06:49.02, 27.3 mph;
25. Jacob Brunkhart, Wawasee, 00:09:59.65, 18.7 mph.
Overall Results for Kindergarten and Grade 1-Girls
1. Maria Wysong, St. John Lutheran, 00:03:50.80, 48.5 mph;
2. Adelle Replogle, West Noble, 00:04:12.45, 44.3 mph;
3. Harper Baumgartner, West Noble, 00:04:26.34, 42.0 mph;
4. Lucy Replogle, West Noble, 00:04:32.58, 41.0 mph;
5. Harper Coy, West Noble, 00:04:33.73, 40.9 mph ;
6. Remington Yoder, West Noble, 00:04:40.83, 39.8 mph ;
7. Hannah Mast, West Noble, 00:04:48.22, 38.8 mph;
8. Aria Weimer, West Noble, 00:05:13.72, 35.7 mph;
9. Reese Blotkamp, West Noble, 00:05:16.32, 35.4 mph;
10. Annalia Riegsecker, West Noble, 00:05:17.75, 35.2 mph;
11. Aayanna Morchland, West Noble, 00:05:19.63, 35.0 mph;
12. Adalie Weimer, West Noble, 00:05:27.54, 34.1 mph;
13. Iris Velazquez, West Noble, 00:05:38.11, 33.1 mph;
14. Mariella Anacleto, Wawasee, 00:05:59.76, 31.1 mph;
15. Addley Gallup, Wawasee, 00:06:03.57, 30.8 mph;
16. Brynnley Harris, West Noble, 00:06:05.63, 30.6 mph;
17. Mariana Montes, Wawasee, 00:06:07.01, 30.5 mph;
18. Eliana Smith, Wawasee, 00:06:09.22, 30.3 mph;
19. Amelia Gripentrog, Wawasee, 00:06:17.49, 29.6 mph;
20. Faith Lang, St. John Lutheran, 00:06:23.37, 29.2 mph;
21. Penelope Stump, Homeschool, 00:06:25.89, 29.0 mph;
22. Krystal Macy, Churubusco, 00:06:32.59, 28.5 mph;
23. Aspen Clark, Wawasee, 00:06:46.05, 27.5 mph;
24. Allyana Cabello, West Noble, 00:06:51.99, 27.1 mph;
25. Harper Carmien, Central Noble, 00:07:31.18, 24.8 mph;
26. Savannah Long, West Noble, 00:08:01.19, 23.2 mph.
Part 2 and Part 3 will run soon, as space is available.
