These area students are among 338 undergraduates who were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Manchester University in North Manchester. The students, their hometowns and majors are:
Madelyn Hosford of Albion, majoring in English and history; Zachery Brazel of Ligonier, majoring in biology-chemistry; Melissa Domer of Kendallville, majoring in social work and educational studies; Kylie Castator of Garrett, majoring in biology-chemistry; Kaylee Blough of Huntertown, majoring in psychology; Victoria Blough of Huntertown, majoring in psychology; Joe Henschel of Huntertown, majoring in sport management and professional sales; Macy Miller of Huntertown, majoring in biology-chemistry and global health; Connor Glenn of Middlebury, majoring in biology-chemistry; Ana Wahll of LaGrange, majoring in chemistry; Carman Draves of Shipshewana, majoring in history and environmental studies: technical; Sara Shultz of Churubusco, majoring in social work; James Cash of Columbia City, majoring in accounting; Joshua Gorney of Columbia City, majoring in human performance education; Connor Ladd of Columbia City, majoring in religious studies; Elizabeth Russell of Columbia City, majoring in psychology; Morgan Shumaker of Columbia City, majoring in biology-chemistry; Lauren Smith of Columbia City, majoring in business management; Chase Castillo of Pierceton, majoring in business management; Conner Sherwin of Pierceton, majoring in criminal justice and religious studies; Emilee Fetters of Larwill, majoring in social work; Izzy Bishop of Larwill, majoring in early childhood & elementary education: mild interventions; and Isaac Miller of Millersburg, majoring in accounting.
Students earning a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher who have completed at least 12 semester hours with no more than three hours of Pass/Not Pass grades are included on the dean’s list. Manchester University has campuses in North Manchester and Fort Wayne.
