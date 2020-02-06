Reilly Childers of Kendallville, Vanessa Ratcliff of Wawaka and Kendall Baker of Ligonier were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Indianapolis.
Shelby Miller of Kimmell was selected for the dean’s list and honor roll for the fall semester at the University of Indianapolis
Students named to the dean’s list have completed at least 12 hours during a regular semester and earned a grade-point average of 3.7 or higher.
Honor Roll students have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours and earned a grade-point average of at least 3.4 but less than 3.7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.