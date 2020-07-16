This banana pepper soup is a favorite on Amy Bartlett’s colorful blog — savorymomentsblog.com — which also has a Facebook component.
“Here in the Buffalo (New York) area we have stuffed banana peppers on the menu at almost every pizza place, Italian restaurant or bar/pub in the area,” Bartlett says. “I’m not sure if they are a local thing or what, but a Google search has led me to believe that they aren’t something that is very popular outside of the region.”
She calls her creation the (un)Stuffed Banana Pepper Soup. It uses the ingredients for traditional stuffed peppers — which include cheeses, Italian seasonings and meat, topped with breadcrumbs.
“Even though summer is holding on tight around here, I’m so ready for fall temperatures, fall foods and everything else that comes along with my favorite season. Soup is one of my favorite things to make and eat when the weather turns cooler,” she said.
Savory Moments takes advantage of fresh summer fare, making it a great go-to for gardeners and farmers market shoppers. Her favorite seasonal ingredients include apples, blueberries, winter and summer squash and rhubarb.
“Pies are another big focus of my blog along with making foods approachable for kids of all ages,” Bartlett said. “I have an ecology and environmental science background, so I also like to reduce food waste.”
For those who want to get the most out of their produce, she suggests checking out her recipes for broccoli stem slaw and candied watermelon rind.
The soup recipe uses ground pork, but Bartlett said bulk Italian sausage also would work; “or just add a few more peppers, and maybe some diced potatoes, and leave the meat out all together.”
(Un)Stuffed Banana Pepper Soup
Ingredients
1 lb ground pork
1 large sweet onion, chopped
7 medium/large banana peppers (I used a mix of sweet and hot), seeded and chopped
3 garlic cloves, minced salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning, plus more for serving
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
4 cups chicken stock or broth
1 cup milk
8 oz cream cheese, softened and cubed
1 cup shredded mozzarella, for topping
4 tablespoons breadcrumbs, for topping
Instructions
In a soup pot or Dutch oven, cook the pork over medium heat, breaking apart with a wooden spoon. Cook until browned and cooked through. Drain the fat, leaving about two teaspoons. Add the onion, peppers, garlic, salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning. Cook, stirring often, until the vegetables become just tender. Stir in the flour and cook for about one minute.
Stir in the chicken stock/broth and milk. Let the mixture come to a boil and reduce to a simmer. Continue to cook and stir often until the mixture thickens.
Stir in the cream cheese until melted. Taste and season with salt and pepper, as needed. Preheat the broiler.
For each serving, fill a small crock or other broiler-proof serving bowl. Top each with 1/4 cup mozzarella and a tablespoon of breadcrumbs. Broil until the cheese is melted and the breadcrumbs just turn golden (watch carefully so they don’t burn). Top each bowl with an extra sprinkle of Italian seasoning. Serve hot with crusty bread.
