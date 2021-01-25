Hadley Hicks
ANGOLA — Hadley Layne Hicks was born Dec. 1, 2020, at 3:33 a.m. in Cameron Memorial Community Hospital. Hadley weighted 7 pounds and a half ounce with a height of 20 inches. She is the daughter of MacKenzie Snyder and Logan Hicks, Angola. Grandparents are Forrest and Denise Hicks and Stacy Snyder and the late Randy Snyder.
