Local students make fall dean's list
NORTH MANCHESTER — Manchester University congratulates 382 undergraduate students who were named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List.
Included on the list from Steuben County were:
• Marcus Delacruz of Angola. Delacruz is majoring in criminology.
• Maria Hayward of Fremont. Hayward is majoring in early childhood and elementary education.
• Avery Morrison of Auburn. Morrison is majoring in exercise science & fitness.
• Isaac Schlotterback of Auburn. Schlotterback is majoring in biology.
• Benjamin Villafuerte of Angola. Villafuerte is majoring in exercise science and fitness.
Students earning a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher who have completed at least 12 semester hours with no more than three hours of Pass/Not Pass grades are included on the Dean's List.
