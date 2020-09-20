BLOOMINGTON — “A bible for public service,” is how prominent Washington insider Leon Panetta describes the book written by former northeast Indiana Congresswoman Jill Long Thompson.
“The Character of American Democracy,” published by Indiana University Press, was unveiled Tuesday during a Zoom launch party that was co-hosted by the IU Kelley School of Business.
Panetta, a member of the U.S. House from 1977-93, served two presidents in the Cabinet. He was CIA director and Defense secretary under President Barack Obama, and was director of the Office of Management and Budget and White House Chief of Staff under President Bill Clinton.
“In her book, Jill makes clear that the nation is facing a serious ethical crisis,” said Panetta. “Our forefathers created this nation because they believed in the character of the American people. In the political turmoil of our time, we have lost our way — our moral compass. But the strength of America lies in the spirit and character of our people. In a system of checks and balances, Jill believes that the ultimate check is the character and ethics of the American people. For the sake of our country, we pray she is right.”
“Democracy is an ethical concept and the process by which we adopt policy is as important as the policy adopted,” said Long Thompson. “An unethical leader, or an unethical citizenry, can undermine the democratic process, and even democracy itself.”
Long Thompson listed six important democratic principals: trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship.
“The citizenry, as well as their elected officials, are responsible for protecting fairness of participation and integrity in elections, as well as in the adoption and execution of laws,” she added.
Among those writing forwards for the book were the late Congressman John Lewis of Georgia, former U.S. Rep. Lee Hamilton of Indiana and former Fort Wayne Mayor Paul Helmke.
“We live in an age that demonstrates the powerful need for ethics in government,” wrote Lewis, the statesman and civil rights icon who died of cancer July 17. “Democracy is a privilege that carries with it important responsibilities for the people and their representatives. As we look back on this era and determine the future of this nation, Dr. Long Thompson’s book will be a resource for Americans who are seeking ways to secure our democracy and our future as a nation.”
Hamilton, who served in Congress from 1965-1999 from southern Indiana, said the book “is a good read for all Americans. Dr. Long Thompson has set an example for all of us in her remarkable career as politician and academician. In this book, she provides an instructive and insightful perspective on the role character plays in democracy. She convincingly argues that all of us, ordinary citizens and leaders alike, play the crucial role in ensuring fairness, integrity, and transparency to preserve and protect our country.”
“Whether it has been in the political, governmental, academic or personal world, it was always clear to me that Jill Long Thompson has made the effort to comport herself with the highest standards of ethics, integrity, and character,” said Helmke, Fort Wayne mayor from 1988-2000. “Now she makes a strong, timely, and convincing argument on why we as a country need to refocus on these standards, and how we can do that. Not only should we expect more from our political and business leaders, but we need to challenge ourselves, in our personal behavior, to do better as well. The future of our ‘experiment in democracy’ depends on what we decide and what we do.”
Long Thompson began her political career as a member of the City Council of Valparaiso. She scored a political upset in a special election in 1989 to win her U.S. House seat from the old 4th District. She won re-election in 1990 and 1992 before falling to Republican Mark Souder in 1994. She then served as Under Secretary of Agriculture for Rural Development under President Clinton. She also was board chair and CEO of the Farm Credit Administration under President Obama. Later she taught ethics as a visiting associate clinical professor at the Kelley School of Business and the School of Public and Environmental Affairs at Indiana University.
Long Thompson’s book is available at Amazon and at major book stores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.