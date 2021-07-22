KENDALLVILLE —Ethan Beachy of Boy Scout Troop 103 has attained the rank of Eagle Scout. Beachy planned and built an archery structure on the east side of Bixler Lake Park for his Eagle Scout project.
Beachy wanted a project to benefit Bixler Lake Park because he spent a lot of time there and wanted to give back to his community. He consulted with the Kendallville Park Department and determined a need for an archery pavilion.
Whitetails Unlimited donated funds for Beachy’s project and Big C Lumber gave him a discount on some materials. Eric Richards of Richards Construction helped Beachy with the design and planning.
Helpers for the project were his father, Todd Beachy, and fellow Scouts Ethan Jansen, Nathan Richards and Nate McNamara.
Beachy began his Scouting career as a Cub Scout in Troop 3105 and then moved up to Boy Scout Troop 103. Chris Jansen is his Scoutmaster.
Beachy is a 2021 graduate of East Noble High School. He competed in marine mechanics in Skills USA at the high school level, earning a first place at the state level and third place at the national level.
Beachy is currently attending the UTI Marine Mechanic program in Orlando, Florida. He hopes to return to Indiana to build his career locally in the marine area.
