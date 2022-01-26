Caleb Walz and Joshua Walz, both of Kendallville, were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours, exclusive of audit and pass-fail courses for the semester, and a quality grade-point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, with no grade below a C.
Area students were among the 357 students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Manchester University in North Manchester. Students who earned the academic honor are:
Albion: Madelyn Hosford, majoring in history and English; and Sara Lake, majoring in Nursing-ABSN.
Ligonier: Zachary Brazel, majoring in biology-chemistry.
LaGrange: Aubree Hall, majoring in elementary education.
Garrett: Kylie Castator, majoring in biology-chemistry.
Churubusco: Megan Young of Churubusco, majoring in chemistry
Columbia City: Natalee Gawthrop, majoring in Biology-Chemistry; Joshua Gorney, majoring in K-12 human performance education; Elaina Halferty, majoring in Exercise Science & Fitness; Elizabeth Miller, undeclared major; MeiLin Newton, majoring in Business Management; Ryce Noragon, undeclared major; and Lauren Smith, majoring in business management.
Huntertown: Kaylee Blough, majoring in psychology: Victoria Blough, majoring in psychology: Jacob Chaffee, majoring in biology-chemistry; Macy Miller, majoring in biology-chemistry and global health; and Rebecca Rodgers, majoring in social work.
Larwill: Isabelle Bishop, majoring in elementary education.
Middlebury: Kora Beasley, majoring in population health.
Students earning a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher who have completed at least 12 semester hours with no more than three hours of Pass/Not Pass grades are included on the dean’s list.
Students with more than one hour of Incomplete or Not Recorded grades at the end of the semester are not eligible for the dean’s list. Manchester University has campuses in North Manchester and Fort Wayne.
