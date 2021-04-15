Garden tractor club has meeting today
MERRIAM — The Northern Indiana Garden Tractor Club will meet today at 7 p.m. at Denny Ott’s shop, 3393 W. C.R. 400S, west of Merriam.
Guests are invited to attend the meeting, look at a collection of Wheelhouse tractors and meet other members.
For more information, call 799-4124 or 213-1122.
Plant sale to support Master Gardeners scholarship
KENDALLVILLE — The Noble County Master Gardeners Flower and Plant Sale is Saturday, May, 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., in Floral Hall, on the Nobel County Fairgrounds, 580 Fair St.
Customers may choose from hanging flower baskets, vegetable plants, annuals, perennials, herbs and native plants. Only cash or checks will be accepted. Please wear a mask.
Proceeds will go to the Master Gardeners Scholarship Fund.
Legion hosting Friday night fish dinner
AVILLA — American Legion Post 240, 205 Ley St., will have a fish dinner Friday, April 30, from 5 p.m. until sold out.
Customers may choose to dine in or carry out meals. Dinners include potato and coleslaw.
West Noble rounding up kindergartners
LIGONIER — Students who are age 5 on or before Oct 1, 2021, are eligible to register for West Noble Primary School’s Kindergarten Round-Up.
Round-Up is scheduled for Tuesday, April 20 from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Wednesday, April 21, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Parents should bring the student who is being enrolled, the student’s birth certificate and immunization records.
Safety guidelines will be followed to keep families and staff healthy.
