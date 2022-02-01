AUBURN — St. Martin’s Healthcare Inc. is delighted to announce the awaited return of the 16th Annual Circle of Friends Tea, “Around the World,” to be held Saturday, Feb. 19, at 12:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Auburn.
Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Scheumann Dental Associations in Auburn is the 2022 Tea Ticket Partner.
Guests will enjoy a variety of international teas, a refreshing luncheon, and an assortment of famous individualized desserts. Guests are encouraged to wear a mask while not eating or drinking.
Guests will experience special entertainment, hear an inspiring patient message, and are encouraged to take a chance on a variety of gift baskets in the raffle.
Raffle tickets are $20 for a chance to win a variety of gift baskets, donated by area businesses.
Teaspoon Sponsor, Tara Martinez Photography, will host a vintage travel photo booth area.
Tickets are on sale now through Feb. 11, or until sold out. Buy tickets securely online at www.smhcin.org/tearegistration, at Little Sprouts or Lyn-Maree’s in Auburn, or by calling St. Martin’s Healthcare at 260-357-0077.
Seating is limited as this signature event typically sells out quickly. Tea tickets are $25 each, with eight seats per table. Guests are encouraged to buy an entire table. No tickets will be sold at the door.
Various partnership and raffle gift opportunities are available. Contact St. Martin’s by Feb. 5 for more information on how to participate.
The decoration committee is seeking to borrow vintage suitcases for the event. Contact Grace Caswell at 260-357-0077 for information on how to help.
All proceeds from the Circle of Friends Tea will benefit St. Martin’s Healthcare Inc., allowing for continued free healthcare services for uninsured and underinsured neighbors in need in DeKalb and Noble counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.