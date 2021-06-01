KENDALLVILLE — Women only are invited to hear international author and activist Michelle Corrao at a program Tuesday, June 22, at 6 p.m. at The Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St.
Corrao will share her inspiring story of survival and hope after she was attacked and sexually assaulted in Fort Wayne, then rescued by a Fort Wayne police detective in 1996.
Corrao is the author of “Found: Triumph over Fear with Grace and Gratitude: The Michelle Corrao Story” with Emily Sutherland. The book tells the story of her assault and recovery, and how she has become a voice for others who are survivors.
The program is hosted in collaboration with local law enforcement. Tickets are $10 per person. Register at TheCommunityLearningCenter.org.
