Whole grain bread, apples and cinnamon make a sweet dessert that is healthy too. Serve warm and enjoy with a glass of skim or low-fat milk!
Apple Bread Pudding
Ingredients
Cooking spray
1 whole egg
1 egg white
1 cup skim milk
2 Tbsp brown sugar blend
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 tsp cinnamon
1/2 tsp cloves or allspice
6 slices light, whole-grain or multigrain bread, cubed
3 medium apples (cored, cut into 1/2-inch cubes)
1/2 cup of any one of the following: raisins, dried cranberries, fresh or dried blueberries, chopped walnuts, pecans or almonds (optional)
Directions
Pre-heat oven to 350.
Spray 9-by-9 baking dish with cooking spray.
In large bowl, whisk together egg, egg white, milk, sugar blend, vanilla, cinnamon, and cloves.
Add bread and apple cubes. Add fruit or nuts if desired. Mix well.
Pour mixture in to prepared baking dish and bake in preheated oven for 40-45 minutes.
