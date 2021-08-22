This year, I’ve started a new tradition — giving blood.
Hospitals always need blood. I have blood. I can always make more of it. Seems like a no-brainer.
I say I’ve started giving blood because, although I have in the past, I never made a consistent trend of it. I gave blood in high school when they’d have a drive at the school in order to get out of class for an hour. And I gave a couple times here and there over the years when the local community would have a drive set up.
But this year, I recently decided to make more of a habit of it.
It started in January when I went to give for the first time in years expressly for the purpose of getting the results of a COVID-19 antibody test.
I picked up various illnesses in 2020 and, despite getting COVID tested a handful of times, none of them ever came back positive. I started to suspect that maybe I had been infected sometime earlier and never knew about it, so I decided to give blood.
The American Red Cross started testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies during the pandemic, so making a 1 pint donation was an easy way to maybe find out whether I had an infection in the near history.
I signed up for a blood drive at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville, went, bled and got my results back a few days later. As it turned out, no COVID antibodies. I might not have thought much about it after that, but credit the Red Cross with being persistent in their marketing.
I started receiving updates about shortages and needs and promotions they were running in an effort to encourage people to make a donation. When the time came around to be eligible for my next donation — you’ve got to wait eight weeks between donations — I started getting reminders about drives coming up, even getting phone calls to ask if I was ready to give again.
Some people might have been annoyed by the persistent approach, but ultimately I gave in. There wasn’t a good reason for me to not give blood. Since I have a flexible work schedule, I figured it’s worth taking a 45-minute break away from the office every two months.
And, since my blood type is O — the universal donor — I know the Red Cross is extra enthusiastic about my donations, since my O-type blood can benefit literally anyone. No matching required, O-type is good to go for anyone A, B, AB or O.
I’ve given three pints so far this year and I figure there’s no reason not to continue.
Blood is always needed, but the need has been even higher in the past year and a half as health care workers battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
In total, the around 2,500 hospitals and blood transfusion centers nationwide need about 2,700 platelet and 12,500 blood donations each day for patients in need. And when bad weather or say, a global pandemic, slows down the rate of donations, the overall supply can get very thin very quickly.
Although blood is chilled and stored, it has a shelf life, so there’s always demand for fresh blood. The typical pint of blood is good for just over a month, while platelets — the stuff in your blood that helps induce clotting — expire in less than a week.
This fall, aside from the ongoing pandemic, the Red Cross is in emergency response mode as natural disasters can also cause a need for more blood donations.
“We’re preparing for another extremely busy disaster season, and it’s critical to have a trained, ready volunteer workforce to make sure we can provide relief at a moment’s notice,” said Leslie Montgomery, Regional Disaster Officer for the American Red Cross – Indiana Region. “This year’s wildfire season is already very active and dangerous because of the severe drought and dry woodlands across the west. And experts are predicting we could see 10 or more hurricanes in the upcoming weeks.”
Giving blood is pretty easy. Register, answer a few questions and show up. When you get there, you’ll have some additional screening — answering a few more questions, temperature check, blood pressure check and a finger prick to check your blood for iron and hemoglobin. If everything checks out, you’ll get to hop on a cot for a donation.
Outside of the initial needle poke, giving blood is a painless procedure and it usually takes about 5-10 minutes to donate one unit of blood. After that, grab some juice and snacks and be on your way.
It’s an easy way to make a life-saving impact in your community.
What happens after your donation?
So you’ve given blood. What happens to your donation after that?
After being collected, your blood will be on its way to a processing center to prepare it for use in medical settings.
But first, sample tubes will hit the lab for testing to ensure that your blood is safe, clean and ready to use.
Testing will show the type of your blood — A, B, AB or O — but also is looking for other things that might result in your blood being disposed of instead of used. Blood is tested for several diseases that could be transmitted to a patient including hepatitis, HIV, syphilis, West Nile and other communicable diseases.
Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, blood is also being tested for those antibodies. Results may come in positive, which shows a person likely had an active viral infection at some point, or “reactive,” which shows the presence of antibodies brought on by vaccination.
Assuming that there’s no red flags on your testing report, your blood will be processed for use. Most donations will be put into a centrifuge, a machine that spins at high speed and separates liquid components by their density, which will divide your blood into its usable components — red cells, platelets and plasma.
Those components then go through additional processing and packaging into units that can be shipped out to hospitals.
Red cells are refrigerated and can be stored up to 42 days. Platelets are stored at room temperature with a very short shelf life of just five days. Plasma can be frozen and kept for up to a year.
When needed, transfusions can be given to patients. People may need a transfusion for a variety of reasons, including surgeries, traumatic injuries, due to anemia or as part of treatment for some cancers.
All about blood types
What’s your blood type?
If you don’t know, don’t worry, the American Red Cross tests and types your blood after your donation.
Knowing the correct blood type is important, because when blood is transfused, it has to be a compatible type to the person receiving it otherwise the recipient’s immune system will begin attacking the foreign blood, making a person already in need of care even sicker.
Blood types are determined by the presence or absence of certain antigens – substances that can trigger an immune response if they are foreign to the body. Since some antigens can trigger a patient’s immune system to attack the transfused blood, safe blood transfusions depend on careful blood typing and cross-matching.
There are four blood types — A, B, AB and O — and different types of blood have different benefits and rarities.
Type A: People with A blood type have an A antigen in their red blood cells and B type in their plasma. A-type blood can be given to people with A blood or AB blood. A-type blood is the second most common blood type, with A+ blood found in about 33% of Caucasian people, 24% of African Americans, 27% of Asians and 29% of Latinos. A- blood is rarer, found in about 7% of Caucasians and 2% or less in other racial groups.
Type B: People with B blood type have a B antigen in their red blood cells and A type in their plasma. B-type blood can be given to people with B blood or AB blood. B blood is a rarer type and more prevalent in Asian demographics than other blood types. About 9% of Caucasians have B+ blood, 18% of African Americans, 25% in Asians and 9% in Latinos. B- blood is rarer, with 2% of less of all groups having that blood type.
Type AB: AB-type blood is the rarest type but is an advantageous type to have because it’s the universal recipient — people with AB blood can receive transfusions from any other blood type. AB blood has both the A and B antigen in red cells and neither antibody in the plasma. AB blood donors can only give their blood to other people with AB, but AB recipients can take A, B, AB or O blood. Just 3% of Caucasians have AB+ blood, along with 4% of African Americans, 7% of Asians and 2% of Lationos. AB- blood is very rare at about 1% for Caucasians and 0.3%, 0.1% and 0.2% prevalence for African America, Asian and Latino groups.
Type O: The American Red Cross and other blood banks love O types, because they’re the universal donor. Although O-type people can only receive O-type blood from others, O-type blood can be safely given to everyone. O type has no antigen in the red cells and both A and B antibodies in the plasma. Beyond being universally useful for transfusions, there’s more good news as O-type blood is the most common of blood. O+ blood is found in 37% of Caucasians, 47% of African Americans, 39% of Asians and the majority of Latinos at 53%. O- blood is rarer like all negative subtypes, but still found in 8% of Caucasians, 4% of African Americans and Latinos and 1% of Asians.
It’s genetics: Blood types are genetic, with your type being inherited from your biological parents. But there’s no guarantee that two parents will pass along a specific blood type to their children, unless both parents are O-type. Otherwise, children can be born one of two, three or even any of the four blood types.
