LIGONIER — Seventh-grader Nicholas Stoops made history at West Noble Middle School by repeating as champion of the school’s geography bee in the final round on Jan. 22.
Stoops also won the GeoBee as a sixth-grader and qualified for the state geography competition in Indianapolis. He is the son of Jonathan and Elise Stoops of Kimmell.
Stoops will take the state qualifying test online by Feb. 7. The top 100 students will compete March 27 to represent Indiana at the National GeoBee, held May 17-21 in Washington, D.C.
Classmate Jesus Martinez was runner-up, with sixth-grader Aiden Schultz earning third place.
The school geography bee began in early January with 358 students in grades 5 through 8 taking a 20-question qualifying test. Twenty-four students made it to the final round.
The National Geographic Society’s GeoBee is an annual competition for students in grades 4 through 8 designed to reward curiosity about the world. Schools must be registered in order for students to participate.
Students compete on the school, state and national levels by answering questions about geography, civilizations, cultures and physical features.
