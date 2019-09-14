We listen to all kinds of voices.
We hear more noises now than ever. We can listen to music 24/7. We can listen to the news all day every day, but really who would want to do that!?
Remember when the television would turn off at midnight every night and there would not be any television until the next morning?
In 1986 there started to be television on 24/7. Just one channel at that time. By 1988 most channels were on all the time. Now that noise never stops. We can listen to podcasts. We do not even have to listen to the radio when in our cars. We can talk on our phones through our radios to people farther away than ever before. (Of course, as long as the signal does not drop!) We can listen to books on our electronic devices. We can even have scripture read aloud to us now.
With all this noise how do we hear? How do we hear the voice of God?
In 1 Kings 19 starting with vs. 11 we read this
“The Lord said, “Go out and stand on the mountain in the presence of the Lord, for the Lord is about to pass by.”
Then a great and powerful wind tore the mountains apart and shattered the rocks before the Lord, but the Lord was not in the wind. After the wind, there was an earthquake, but the Lord was not in the earthquake.
After the earthquake came a fire, but the Lord was not in the fire. And after the fire came a gentle whisper.”
There are times we will have to shut off the noise so that we can hear the voice of the one true King. There are times we will have to be still, quiet, and listening. I try to remember we have two ears and one mouth for a reason. If I do not tune my ear to God’s channel how will I ever hear?
So read scripture. Read scripture aloud. Listen to the Word. Is there a message for you today? Sit in the creation of God and be still and quiet before the Lord. Is there a whisper in the wind for you? A message to keep on trying, to keep moving forward with love, hope, and caring for His creation?
This passage is about a time when Elijah was exhausted. I am not talking about being tired and needing a nap. I am talking about the kind of exhaustion that happens when you are not only physically tired but emotionally tired as well. So tired that you are not sure you can go on. So tired you are not sure you can take another step. That is the kind of exhaustion that Elijah had. He slept in a cave. He ate. He then was able to listen.
We have to be taking care of ourselves. Rest well, my friends. Eat well, my friends. Then my friends spend time sitting in the presence of the Lord! Listen. Let Him replenish you. Turn off the other noises that surround us and listen ...listen to the Lord.
