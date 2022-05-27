Libraries Close for Memorial Day
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City will be closed on Monday, May 30, for Memorial Day. The libraries will reopen at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31.
Popcorn stand returns to downtown June 3
KENDALLVILLE — The Olde Tyme Popcorn Stand will open on weekends for the summer, beginning Friday, June 3, at the corner of Main and William streets in downtown Kendallville.
Café adds lunch specials to menu
KENDALLVILLE — The CLC Café in the Community Learning Center is open Thursdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The café offers lunch specials in addition to coffees, teas, muffins, bagels and fruit.
Here are the specials for May and June:
Today: Pulled Chicken Sandwich
June 2-3: Pulled Pork Sandwich
June 9-10: Chicken Salad Sandwich
June 16-17: Sloppy Joe Sandwich
June 23-24: Pinwheels & Ham Pickle Wraps
June 26-27: Pulled Chicken
Effective June 2, the café’s hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Tennis lessons offered in June
KENDALLVILLE — Emma Leedy and Jackson Leedy will be instructors for the Kendallville Parks Department’s tennis lessons in June.
Lessons are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from June 6 through June 29. The beginner class is from 8 a.m. to 8:55 a.m. and intermediate classes meet 9 a.m. to 9:55 a.m. Classes meet at the newly upgraded Bixler Lake Park tennis courts on Diamond Street.
The cost is $44 for 11 classes. Class size is limited to assure individual attention. Students should bring their own racquet and a new can of tennis balls.
