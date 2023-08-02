After last week’s story on corn tassels, a reader asked why corn is detassled if the tassel is so important. That is a great question, and it leads to discussions about the types of corn we raise in the area and the process of producing seed for next year.
The vast majority of corn grown in the Midwest is field corn. The familiar yellow kernels are grown for their starch content. Most is fed to livestock, used as fructose in food production and even as a source of energy for ethanol production. The corn that humans consume is sweet corn, developed over the millennium to taste sweet and be juicy; it makes up just a fraction of local corn acres.
The third type of corn commonly raised here is seed corn. The seeds grown in those fields are used to grow next year’s crop. Northern Indiana and southern Michigan are one of the largest areas for seed production in the northern hemisphere, primarily due to our corn-friendly climate, the plentiful and accessible water supply, and sandy soils that allow for field work just a few hours after a driving rain.
To understand detasseling, you need to know three basic things about seed corn production:
1) A corn plant has both male and female parts.
2) Some corn plants are planted to be harvested for their ears. I will call them the female plants
3) Some corn plants are planted to provide pollen for those ears. I will call them the male plants.
A seed corn field is planted two times. One set of rows are the “female” rows, which will produce next year’s seeds on her ears. The “female” rows are typically 4 to 8 rows wide. The other planting is typically one or two rows of the “male” corn, planted specifically to produce the pollen which will pollenate the female rows.
The male rows and the female rows have different desirable characteristics. One may have resistance to certain diseases and be more drought tolerant, while the other has high yield potential and be insect resistant. When allowed to pollenate, the result is hybrid seeds, or seeds that were purposefully bred to create a plant with specific, very desirable characteristics.
A corn plant has both male (tassel) and female (silk and ear) parts. To control the pollination process, the tassels on the “female” or ear producing plants must be removed, or the female plant tassel would pollenate its own ears. The resulting offspring, when planted the following year, would most likely be undesirable. So, seed corn companies hire thousands of people to pull the tassels from the female rows to avert the self-pollination issue.
Over time, more of the detasseling has been done by specially designed machines, but the need for a final, last pass though the fields to remove the remaining tassels from the female row is still a critical step in the seed corn production process.
In one of the final steps before harvest, the male rows, which pollenated themselves, are destroyed, typically by mowing them out. If done correctly, the only ears left to harvest in the seed fields are on the female plants, pollenated by the now removed male plants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.