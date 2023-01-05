KENDALLVILLE — The Community Foundation of Noble County has a variety of scholarships available to assist high school seniors and college students with pursuing higher education.
The application period is now open through Jan. 18. Apply online at CFNoble.org. Here is one of the scholarships that are available:
Talia Joy Smith Performing Arts Scholarship
The Talia Joy Smith Performing Arts Scholarship is seeking applications from an East Noble High School senior, or previous ENHS graduate who is pursuing a four-year degree majoring in the performing arts in either vocal performance or musical theater, or pursuing a four-year degree majoring in music education in the fall of 2023; or for a new or current student at New York University in the musical theater program. Consideration will only be given to an applicant from NYU who provides transcripts from an Indiana high school and who is pursuing a four-year performing arts degree, majoring in either vocal performance or musical theater in the fall of 2023.
The ENHS student or graduate must have participated in show choir and/or theater for at least two years during high school at East Noble. All applicants must have a cumulative grade-point-average in high school (or college) of at least 3.00 on a 4.00 scale.
Preference will be given to persons graduating in 2023 from East Noble High School, East Noble High School graduate or NYU student, in that order. If the applicant is a current college student, they must have at least one more year of study to be eligible.
This is a $2,000 one-time scholarship. This scholarship is for tuition only and requests an essay explaining, “How you will persevere through the inevitable challenges faced in a career in the performing arts.”
The Talia Joy Smith Performing Arts Scholarship was established by her parents, Brad and Mary Smith, in February 2011. This scholarship was created to annually help a graduating East Noble High School senior pursue an education in musical theater or vocal performance and realize their lifelong dreams.
Talia Smith was only 20 years old when her life was tragically taken when hit by a car while riding her bike on the beautiful summer day of Aug. 18, 2010.
This scholarship was established to carry on the legacy of Talia, who unfortunately will never fulfill her own lifetime dream as a Broadway performer. Talia was born on April 30, 1990, and graduated from East Noble High School in 2008 with honors as one of the top 10 in her class. Although 20 years seems a very short time on this Earth, Talia lived each day to its fullest and lived like “there is no tomorrow.”
While in high school, Talia was a member of East Noble Show Choir and was grand champion soloist at multiple competitions, highlighted by wins at DeKalb, Belmont, Marion, Carroll, and Center Grove. Talia was also an Honor Thespian at East Noble, landing the roles of Sharpay in “High School Musical,” Irene Molloy in “Hello Dolly,” Jasmine in “Aladdin,” and her favorite role of all, Cosette in “Les Miserables.” As Cosette, Talia said, “It’s too soon to ever say goodbye.”
Talia was a junior at New York University, majoring in musical theater and vocal performance at Steinhardt School of Culture and Education. She earned dean’s list honors each semester at NYU.
Another very important part of Talia’s life, probably the most important, was her faith; Talia believed and read her Bible faithfully. She shared the love that God had for her with those around her. The perseverance her parents speak of and try to live comes from James 1:2-4.
To sing, act, and dance were Talia’s passions. She considered herself a “triple threat” on the stage. She was two short years away from a Broadway career. She always believed, “If you can dream it, you can do it.” She was “doing” it. It was certain to be a reality.
Talia’s parents wanted to give other young adults the opportunity to fulfill dreams as their daughter was doing. Talia’s parents want her legacy to live on and want all who follow in her footsteps to always consider Talia their inspiration of confidence, hope, and determination to be everything they dream to be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.