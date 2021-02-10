Howe church having Ash Wednesday services
HOWE — St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 709 Third St., will have a service of new beginnings on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17. Anyone may stop in and receive the imposition of ashes from noon to 4:45 p.m.
The service of Holy Eucharist will begin at 5 p.m.
Painting class registration opens
KENDALLVILLE — Registration is open for scenic painting classes through April, sponsored by the Kendallville Park and Recreation Department. Classes will be held at 6 p.m. at the Youth Center, 211 Iddings St.
Professional artist Carl Mosher is the instructor for three scenic paintings, “Moonlight Tropical Beach” on Feb. 18, “Covered Bridge” on March 18 and “Wood’s Path” on April 15. Samples of the paintings are in the park office and on the department’s Facebook page.
All supplies are included in the fee of $25 for each class. Class size is limited, so students are encouraged to pay in advance when they sign up in order to ensure their spot.
Call the park office at 260-347-1064 with questions or for more information.
