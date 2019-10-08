KENDALLVILLE — Patrons may buy ink cartridges at the Kendallville Public Library in a program that benefits the library financially.
The library also collects other small electronics to recycle for additional funds. Items that can be dropped off for recycling are;
• inkjet cartridges
• Cell phones, pagers and accessories
• GPS and radar detectors
• Mobile Hot Spots
• Calculators
• E-book Readers
• iPods or MP3 players
• digital or video cameras
• PDAs
• iPads or tablets
• Video game consoles and handhelds
• Video games and accessories
