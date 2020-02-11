COLDWATER, Mich. — Area students will experience live theater and storytelling as Tibbits Opera House presents its school programming series this spring with four different shows at the historic theatre.
Asama Coldwater Manufacturing has teamed with Tibbits to help the theatre present this series, which will begin with “Life and Times of Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad” on April 29 at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Storyteller Rosie Chapman brings Harriet Tubman to life as she tells the life of the famous conductor on the Underground Railroad. She involves the audience in an unforgettable experience as she traces Mrs. Tubman’s life from childhood through adulthood.
On May 12-13, Wild Swan Theater will delight elementary school audiences with “Frog and Toad,” a play featuring two of Arnold Lobel’s most beloved characters, Frog and Toad. This tale of friendship will take place at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. each day.
Next, Michigan Shakespeare Festival presents “Romeo and Juliet” on May 19 at 9 a.m. and noon. This Shakespearean tragedy of feuding families and forbidden love is the perfect compliment to any high school curriculum.
“The arts have always been a great way to compliment the lessons of the classroom — and this play was meant to be seen, not just read. It’s perfect for students,” said Tibbits Director of Operations Stephanie Burdick.
Wild Swan Theatre will conclude the series with their gripping drama of the Apollo space mission, “Coding to the Moon” on May 21 at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. This production for middle and junior high students celebrates the life and work of mathematician and computer scientist Margaret Hamilton whose brilliant work as a young scientist broke new ground as she led the team that navigated the Apollo missions to the moon.
The program is also funded in part by the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the Michigan Humanities Council. The cost is $2 per person for all performances except “Romeo & Juliet” with $5 per person for that performance.
More information can be found at Tibbits.org. To make a reservation for your school or homeschool group, please call Tibbits at 517-278-6029. Arrangements should be made in advance as some performances fill up. All performances will be held at Tibbits, 14 S. Hanchett St. in Coldwater, Michigan.
