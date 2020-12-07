Christmas petting zoo at Double H
HAMILTON — A Christmas Petting Zoo will be offered at Double H Farms, 7100 S. S.R. 1, Hamilton.
The barn and animals will decked out for the holiday. All ages are welcomed. The Christmas Petting Zoo starts Friday and will also be held on Saturday and Dec. 18-19 and 24, 5-8 p.m. The cost is $5 per person; free for those 1 year old and under.
Animals include horses, ponies, goats, bunnies, guinea pigs, pot belly pigs and a porcupine.
