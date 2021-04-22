ASHLEY — The Ashley High School Biennial Alumni Reunion is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, June 12, subject to guidance of the Steuben County Board of Health.
The reunion again will be held at the Hudson United Brethren Church Hall. A social hour will begin at 4 p.m., with dinner to be served at 5:30 p.m.
Invitations are to be sent out by email or mail on or about May 12. Anyone who attended Ashley High School for even one year is welcome.
All protocols concerning COVID-19 proscribed by the Steuben County Board of Health will be observed. Anyone with questions may contact Steve Grill at 668-9945.
