LIGONIER — Theatre33 at West Noble High School will perform “Rumors” as its spring play. Performances are Friday and Saturday, May 7 and 8, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 9, at 2 p.m. at the high school. Tickets are $6 for students and seniors and $7 for adults for general seating.
Theatre33 has rescheduled Neil Simon’s “Rumors,” originally scheduled to be performed in March 2020 but was postponed because of the pandemic. The club lost cast members to graduation, but has recast the roles and rebuilt the set to bring this show to the West Noble stage.
“Rumors” takes place in Charlie and Myra’s beautifully renovated Victorian home on the night of their anniversary party. Several couples arrive, one by one, and find several suspicious situations which lead to a ripple of rumors.
The cast is:
Chris Gorman: Shuli Sheeley
Ken Gorman: Jesus Martinez
Claire Ganz: Megan Saggars
Leonard “Lenny” Ganz: Jay Romero
Cookie Cusack: Madison Lazar
Ernie Cusack: Isaias Roque
Glenn Cooper: Corbin Keene
Cassie Cooper: Graecyn Stoops
Officer Ben Welch: Jacob Smith
Officer Connie Pudney: Emily Clouse
Myra: Abi Hawn
Emily Clouse is the stage manager. Abi Hawn is assistant stage manager and props manager. Madison Lazar is in charge of costumes. Ethan Wilkins is tech leader with Isaac Mendoza on tech. The backstage crew is Chloe Bontrager, Kaleigh Christenson, Lily Kline and Naomi Perry.
