DAYTON, Ohio — One of the major sponsors of PBS’ Be My Neighbor Day Camp is the Dayton International Peace Museum.
Located at 208 W. Monument Ave., Dayton, Ohio, it is the second peace museum to be created in the United States. The Peace Museum in Chicago, which closed in the late 2000s, was the first.
Founded in 2004 and housed in the Isaac Pollack House, a three-story structure built in 1865 in downtown Dayton, the museum raises awareness of nonviolent strategies for achieving peace now and in the future. It honors the 1995 Dayton Peace Accords that ended war in Bosnia.
“Our mission is to inspire a local, national and international culture of peace,” says the museum’s web site.
The museum is currently closed due to COVID-19 concerns but will eventually reopen, according to its answering machine. In the meantime, it offers outreach on various social media platforms and at daytonpeacemuseum.org. The web site provides colorful imagery, information, current news and an up-to-date blog.
There are various membership levels. One can pledge any amount annually to be a member and receive a car decal, sticker, free museum admission and discounts on special events and gifts.
The web site provides splashy “Peace Hero Stories” that include notable youth like Malala Yousafzai, who in 2014, at age 17, became the youngest person to receive the Nobel Peace Prize. Others highlighted are Greta Thunberg, an outspoken teen voice against climate change, and Autumn Peltier, 13, a Native American member of the Wikwemikong First Nation and an internationally recognized champion for clean water. She addressed world leaders at the United Nations in 2019 about protecting water.
“People cannot be expected to end disputes peacefully if they have never learned nonviolent alternatives. Yet, few places exist for the sole purpose of teaching people — especially children — nonviolent approaches to conflict resolution,” says the web site. “Our peace museum fills this void.”
