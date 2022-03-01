KENDALLVILLE — A panel of local historians will headline the March programs at Kendallville Public Library.
Local historians Amanda Blackman, Terry Housholder, Mike Mapes and Trevor Tipton will share historical information on Saturday, March 12, from noon to 2 p.m. at Kendallville library. Here is the schedule for other March programs:
Youth and Teens
After School Explorers-Kirigami
Tuesday, March 1, at 4 p.m., Kendallville Public Library.
Kids in grades K-5 are invited to explore Kirigami, the Japanese art of paper folding, learning about the process and then creating their own artwork. This event is free; no registration is required.
Dungeons and Dragons
Tuesdays, March 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 at 5:30 p.m. and Fridays, March 4, 11, 18 and 25 at 3:30 p.m., Kendallville Public Library This program is open to teens 6-12 and limited to 10 players.
Make a Wish Painting
March 7-12, All Branches.
Youth in grades K-12 are invited to stop by both library locations and create a make a wish painting. This program is free and available while supplies last.
Home School Adventures: Spin Art
Monday, March 7, at 1 p.m., Kendallville Public Library. Home school students of all ages are invited to explore spin art, learning about the process of creating spin art and then create their own masterpieces. This program is free; no registration is required.
After School Explorers-Plants
Tuesday, March 8 at 4 p.m., Kendallville Public Library and Thursday, March 10 at 4 p.m., Limberlost Branch Library, Rome City
Kids in grades K-5 can join an after school gardening program. Using seeds from the seed library, we’ll start our own plants and you will be able to take them home. The library will also keep a few starts so we can watch them grow. When the plants are big enough, we’ll take them to the Community Learning Center community garden. This program is free; no registration is required.
Breakfast for Dinner
Thursday, March 10 at 5 p.m., Kendallville Public Library.
Teens are invited to a cooking program where we’ll make some breakfast treats. This program is free and no registration is required.
Spring Painted Rocks
March 14-19, All Branches
Youth in grades K-12 are invited to stop by both library locations and create some spring painted rocks. This program is free and available March 14-19 while supplies last.
After School Explorers-Ramen Noodles
Tuesday, March 15 at 4 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Kids in grades K-5 are invited to join an after-school cooking program. Leran how to take ramen noodles up a notch by adding fresh ingredients, then taste testing the dish. This program is free; no registration required.
Straw Peacock Painting
March 21-26, All Branches
Youth in grades K-12 are invited to stop by both library locations and create a straw peacock painting. This program is free and available while supplies last.
After School Explorers-Games
Tuesday, March 22, at 4 p.m., Kendallville Public Library, and Thursday, March 24, at 4 p.m., Limberlost Branch, Rome City.
Kids in grades K-5 are invited to join after school games and make some popcorn to snack on. This program is free; no registration is required.
Canvas and Hot Cocoa
Thursday, March 24 at 5 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Teens are invited to a canvas and cocoa/coffee art program. We’ll sip some hot drinks and create some fun artwork.
Spring Crafts
March 28-April 2, All Branches
Youth in grades K-12 are invited to stop by both library locations and create Perler bead art and sand art. This program is free and available while supplies last.
Adults and All-Ages Events
Cortex Project: Clover Sign
March 1-March 11, Kendallville Public Library. Stop in the Cortex to make a clover sign on wood, using a stencil or the Cricut.
The Story of My Life: Write Your Own Memoir
Thursday, March 3, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Join Matt for a memoir workshop that will provide journal prompts and resources to record the story of your life. Participants will each receive an autobiographical notebook to create a keepsake that can be passed through your family. Registration is required.
BINGO
Friday, March 4 at 1 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Friday, March 18 at 1 p.m., Limberlost Branch Library, Rome City
Thursday, March 24, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Join a fun-filled hour of BINGO and win prizes! Registration is required.
Cortex Help with Brittany-Earrings, T-shirts and Water Bottles
Saturday, March 5, 9:30 a.m. and Tuesday, March 15, at 6 p.m. Both sessions are at Kendallville Public Library.
Stop in on March 5 to make leather earrings or a T-shirt using the Cricut. Bring your own T-shirt.
On March 15, learn to add a decal to a water bottle, which will be provided. Registration is required for both events.
Bullet Journaling
Monday, March 7, at 1 p.m., Kendallville Public Library. Join guest Rebecca McCue to learn about bullet journaling. Registration is required.
Baking with Grace-Leprechaun Bait
Tuesday, March 8, at 1 p.m., Kendallville Public Library. Registration is required.
Disney Trivia with Matt
Thursday, March 10, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library. Join in Disney Trivia, suitable for all ages. Register how many people are in your group when you sign up. Please have one adult with each group.
Zentangle® with Jane Rhea
Wednesday, March 16, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library.
Learn to tangle a two-piece messenger card to mail a special message or to use as a gift tag. Registration is required.
Everybody Builds
Wednesday, March 16, at 5:30 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
People of all ages are invited to join in a night of building with Legos. There will be a drawing at the end of the program where someone will win a Lego set. This program is free; no registration is required. An adult must be with each group.
Cortex Project: Button Art
March 21 to March 31
Stop in at the Cortex and make a monogram out of buttons. This is available while supplies last.
Glitter Canvas
Monday, March 21 at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library.
Create a custom work of art using glitter and acrylic with Madison.
Family Bakes-Cake Pops
Saturday, March 26 at 11 a.m., Community Learning Center.
Sign up with at least one adult and the number of people attending.
Family Paints
Tuesday, March 29 at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Sign up in groups with family or friends. One adult is required per group.
Clothespin Picture Frame with Madison
Wednesday, March 30 at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library. Registration is required.
KPL events at the Community Learning Center
Brunch Club: Biscuits and Gravy
Thursday, March 3 at 11:30 a.m. Senior citizens will make brunch and play Bingo. Registration is required.
Budget Friendly Meal Prep-Black Bean Tacos
Monday, March 7 at 6 p.m.,
Make black bean tacos at this session. At each monthly event, participants will learn how to make a meal the family will love. Registration is required.
Matt’s Book Club: “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
Thursday, March 17, at 6 p.m. Pick up a copy of the book selection, then come to Matt’s Book Club at the Community Learning Center to talk about it. Registration is required.
