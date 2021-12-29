KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville Public Library will host “Everybody Builds” in January as one of several programs for all ages.
“Everybody Builds” will take place Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the library. People of all ages are invited to join in a night of building with Legos. There will be a drawing at the end of the program where someone will win a Lego set. This program is free and no registration is required.
Other programs in January are:
The Cortex Project: Coffee Bean Art
Monday, Jan. 3, all day at both branches.
Stop in to create art using canvas and coffee beans. Stop at the adult desk for supplies. This project is available while supplies last or until Jan. 17.
Mini-Golf throughout the Library
Thursday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. to Jan. 15 at 2:30 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Stop in for mini-golf. The library will have nine holes for mini golf throughout the library. Stop in to play some mini golf to celebrate winter reading for all ages.
The Cortex: Winter Diorama
Monday Jan. 17, all branches
Use the provided supplies to make a winter wonderland. This begins Jan. 17 and is available until supplies run out.
Family Bakes for All Ages
Saturday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Learning Center
Sign up at the Kendallville Library as a family or individual and then meet at the CLC. Sign up with the number of people attending and then meet at the CLC to pick a cake pan, bake it, and then decorate it. Please have an adult with each group. Bring a box to transport it home. The library will provide the rest.
