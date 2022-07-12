ROME CITY — The East Noble High School class of 1972 will hold its 50-year reunion on Saturday, July 30, from 6:30 p.m. until midnight at Sylvan Cellars Event Center, 2725 E. Northport Road. Food and dessert are provided along with music and cash bar.
Admission is $10 per person and is payable at the door. The reunion committee asks that classmates confirm the number of attendees by emailing ENHSclassof72@gmail.com for planning purposes.
The reunion committee also requests that classmates share this information with other classmates. The committee is seeking contact information on the following classmates: Roy Arnold, Deb Harlan, Larry Lemons, James Olson, David Peterson, Marie Shucha and Rhonda Studer. Send any contact information to the email link above.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.