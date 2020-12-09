FORT WAYNE — Fort Wayne Ballet’s "Nutcracker Sweets" will air on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day on WPTA 21.
This television special will showcase selections from the full-length production of "The Nutcracker," hosted by Insight’s Charity Freeman.
A virtual video offering of the full version of The Nutcracker, which was recently taped, is available for purchase.
“This is a way for families to still continue their Nutcracker holiday traditions while supporting this city’s professional ballet company during a trying year," said Executive Director Jim Sparrow. "We are humbled by the generosity of our community and are looking forward to having in-person productions return in 2021.”
The full-length film will be available to watch this Friday through Sunday for a donation of $50 or more at fortwayneballet.org/donate.
"Nutcracker Sweets" will air on WPTA 21 on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, at 7 p.m. and Christmas Day at noon.
Fort Wayne Ballet has brought the city's original production of "The Nutcracker" to life for over 60 years. The television special will last an hour.
