These children were born recently at New Eden Care Center:
Kenneth E., a girl, was born Oct. 17 to Ernest and Marianna (Miller) Hochstetler, Wolcottville.
Asher Lamar, a boy, was born Oct. 19 to Steven and Eva (Ropp) Glock, Middlebury.
Justin Lee, a boy, was born Oct. 19, to Leon and Loretta (Yoder) Hershberger, Shipshewana.
Emily Jane, a girl, was born Oct. 20 to Steven and Kathryn (Miller) Raber, Macy.
Miciah Lynn, a boy, was born Oct. 21 to Levi and Diann (Miller) Schrock, Middlebury.
Timothy James, a boy, was born Oct. 22 to Joni and JoAnn (Miller) Troyer, LaGrange.
Alaya Danielle, a girl, was born Oct. 22 to Milan and Regina (Hochstetler) Lambright, Topeka.
Elizabeth Grace, a girl, was born Oct. 22 to Lyle and Elizabeth (Yoder) Slabach, Millersburg.
Zachary Kade, a boy, was born Oct. 23 to Karl and Glenna (Mast) Bontrager, Shipshewana.
Logan Drew, a boy, was born Oct. 10 to Keith and Norma (Bontrager) Kaufman, Millersburg.
Ella Grace, a girl, was born Oct. 10 to Joseph and Ann Marie (Schlabach) Miller, Shipshewana.
Timothy J., a boy, was born Oct. 10 to Joe and Lenora (Yoder) Miller, Shipshewana.
Melanie Rose, a girl, was born Oct. 12 to Marion and Katie (Troyer) Yoder, Shipshewana.
Savannah Grace, a girl, was born Oct. 14 to Leonard and Sarah (Miller) Bontrager, LaGrange.
LouAnna J. a girl, was born Oct. 16 to John and Sara (Schrock) Bontrager, LaGrange.
Jacob Allen, a boy, was born Oct. 17 to Delmer and Dora (Miller) Farmwald, Millersburg.
