Walker Grey Hite was born June 30 in Goshen Hospital to Tad and Megan Hite of Shipshewana. He weighed 8 pounds and a half-ounce and joins two siblings, Marshall and Eli. His grandparents are Tim and Donna Hite of Wolcottville, and Ron and Deb Baker of LaGrange. Great-grandparents are Randy and Jackie Bennett of LaGrange, Veva Blaylock of LaGrange and Roberta Baker of Avilla.
These children were born recently in New Eden Care Center:
Malachi James, a boy, was born July 20 to Adam and Andrea (Martin) Forrester, LaGrange.
Rosy Jane, a girl, was born July 20 to Dalton and Tamara (Edgin) Riggs, LaGrange.
Adelyn Eve, a girl, was born July 16 to Dale and Joann (Miller) Yoder.
Micah, a boy, was born July 15 to Nathan and Joanna (Bontrager) Yoder.
Zachariah Lynn, a boy, was born July 13 to Aaron and Julie (Fry) Bontrager, LaGrange.
Kelsi Lyn, a girl, was born July 12 to Timothy and Carla (Schwartz) Miller, Shipshewana.
