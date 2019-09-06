STROH — Stephen Forester will entertain at Stroh Church of God on Sunday, Sept. 15tth at 10 a.m. following a performance at the Hamiliton Life Center on Friday, Sept. 13.
Forester sings and plays southern gospel music. He plays piano, a variety of guitars and the ocarina.
Forester has studied music formally since he was very young, and his training and education continues to this day. He studied music in college, and sang in college groups and choirs. He has had the privilege of studying at the Charles Novell School of Music and the Steve Hurst School Of Music in Murray, Kentucky and Cleveland, Tennessee.
He sings and plays new songs, as well as classic gospel songs and familiar hymns.
“His music speaks clearly of God’s gift of salvation, love, and hope,” said a news release from the church. “His concerts feature songs sung and played in various ways. Featuring both vocal and piano solos, all ages are sure to enjoy this combination of talent and ministry.”
A generous dose of humor will be added as well. His concerts include puppets and other surprises.
