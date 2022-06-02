Dan’s Fish Fry to benefit women’s shelter
TOPEKA — Proceeds from a fish fry, chicken sale and bake sale Saturday will benefit Crushed but Not Broken, a shelter for women and children in LaGrange County.
Dan’s Fish Fry will be served from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Topeka Fire Station, with both dine-in and carry-out options. Chicken will also be available, along with a bake sale.
Fish tickets are $11.50 per person for adults, $7 for children age 6-12 and free for children 5 and younger. Chicken meals Are $12 for adults; $7 for children 6-12 and free for children 5 and younger. Meals include two sides and dessert.
Avilla lodge selling chicken Sunday
AVILLA — Avilla Masonic Lodge 460 will havae a drive-through barbecue chicken sale Sunday in downtown Avilla.
Chicken may be picked up from 10 a.m. until sold out at the Avilla Town Hall, Main Street and old S.R. 3.
Albion Lions serving chicken
ALBION — The Albion Lions Club will serve a High’s chicken barbecue on Saturday, June 11, from 11 a.m. until sold out, at the corner of Hazel Street and Orange Street (S.R. 9) in downtown Albion. The sale is across the street from the Albion Post Office.
A half chicken is $7 per half. There will be no advance sales or delivery this time. Serving is first-come, first served.
All proceeds from this fundraiser will go to maintenance for the Albion Splash Pad at Hidden Diamonds Park.
Knopp Memorial 5K is June 11
ALBION — The 13th annual Dave Knopp Memorial 5K Run-Walk will take place Saturday, June 11. The Albion Lions Club sponsors this event.
Registration is from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. on Elm Street, west of the Central Noble Middle School baseball field in Albion. The signature of a parent or guardian is required if the participant is younger than age 18. The race begins at 9 a.m.
Registration is $25 per person the day of the race. The website for the registration form: e-clubhouse.org/sites/albionin/page-10.php. Age groups are: 14 and under, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49,50-59, 60-69, and 70-79 and older.
Awards include T-shirts, medals with ribbons for the top three finishers in each age group, gift certificates and other items.
For information, contact Jim Sprague of the Albion Lions Club at 260-636-3621 or email him at jamesesprague@gmail.com.
