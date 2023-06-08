KENDALLVILLE — Special Olympics Indiana-Noble County has set Sept. 16 as the date for its annual corn hole tournament at Hidden Ego Event and Recreation Center, 555 W. Ohio St. The organization is seeking donations and sponsors for the event.
Special Olympics Indiana- Noble County is hosting the event for its Noble County athletes as well as athletes from other county programs, their families and community members. Local area merchants have been instrumental and extremely generous in helping to support Noble County’s Special Olympics athletes, and the organization is grateful for the continued charitable support.
This tournament will contain many events, including corn toss (open to all) and a silent auction. Some of the popular donations in the past have included gift certificates, merchandise from local businesses, monetary donations and coupons. All proceeds from this event will be used to provide equipment, awards and activities for Noble County Special Olympics athletes.
Special Olympics Indiana-Noble County offers several different sports to its athletes. Sports include basketball, cheerleading, Unified Fitness Club, track and field, powerlifting, corn hole, bowling and volleyball, new this year. The athletes’ participation is encouraged for the love of sport and competition, to maintain healthy lifestyles, and to create and maintain friendships.
Contributions may be sent directly to Kassi Vanderpool, the county fundraising coordinator, at 1447 W. Drake Road. Kendallville, IN 46755, or a member of the Noble County Management Team will personally pick up generous contributions.
For reference, Special Olympics Indiana-Noble County’s tax identification number is 35-1262574. Contact Vanderpool at 318-0247 or kassivanderpool@outlook.com for more information or additional questions.
