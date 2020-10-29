FORT WAYNE — In recognition of the significant impact that the COVID-19 virus has had on small businesses, the Northeast Indiana Small Business Development Center is partnering with local professionals in the marketing field to provide no-cost assistance to area entrepreneurs and business owners who have a specific need.
Clients seeking help with marketing — such as strategies for social media and online presence, advertising campaigns and other areas — are being referred by their NEI-SBDC business advisors to local partnering companies and professionals specializing in those areas, who are immediately available to provide assistance at no cost to the client.
These complimentary services are funded in part through the U.S. Small Business Administration and the federal CARES Act to enable the Indiana SBDC and its 10 regional centers to increase their no-cost counseling services for businesses that were in operation prior to COVID-19 and have been impacted by the pandemic. The goal is to support long-term economic recovery for small businesses and entrepreneurs throughout the state by helping them recover from the coronavirus-related impact they have experienced this year.
Northeast Indiana SBDC clients also have an opportunity to receive no-cost assistance with establishing or increasing their online presence through a program in partnership with the Indiana University Kelley School of Business. This program, called Project HOPE, can help NEI-SBDC clients with website development, e-commerce support and a variety of other digital tools and services. Clients are paired with students and recent graduates of the Kelley School of Business working in paid internships to help them with their specific needs. Next availability for Project HOPE is the spring of 2021; click here for more information, or contact the NEI-SBDC to be notified when applications open up again.
NEI-SBDC business advisors also are available to provide clients with no-cost market research, marketing plan assistance, and other marketing-related services. In addition, the center offers an online course in Target Market Research Strategies through the Division of Continuing Studies at Purdue University Fort Wayne. The online course is available for $15 through the Purdue Fort Wayne website. For more information on NEI-SBDC services, area small business owners and entrepreneurs should contact the NEI-SBDC at 260-481-0500 or visit www.isbdc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.