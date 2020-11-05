Sweet, creamy natural ingredients create a rich and heart healthy dessert.
Chocolate Avocado-Chia Pudding
Ingredients
2 medium very ripe avocados, peeled and pitted
1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk
1/4 cup unsweetened Dutch-process cocoa powder
1/4 cup fat-free, plain Greek yogurt
3 Medjool dates (pitted)
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 tablespoons chia seeds
1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons unsalted, chopped almonds or walnuts (optional)
Directions
In a food processor or blender, process all the ingredients except the almonds until smooth.
Transfer the pudding to serving dishes. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour to allow the chia seeds to thicken.
Just before serving, sprinkle with the almonds if desired.
