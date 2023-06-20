Housing authority announces meeting

KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Housing Authority will meet Wednesday, June 28, at 3 p.m. in the Van Wagner Room at Lamplighter Apartments, 240 Angling Road.

Bluegrass musicians invited to jam

LIGONIER — Shiloh Baptist Church, 709 Johnson St., has scheduled its monthly Bluegrass Gospel Jam for Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Carry-in finger food will be served at the open-mic event. Call Pastor Jimmy or Kathy at 221-0003 for more information.

