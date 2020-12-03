These children were born recently in New Eden Care Center:
Savannah Alice, a girl, was born Dec. 2 to Daryl and Nadine (Yoder) Chupp, Middlebury.
Alayna Joy, a girl, was born Dec. 1 to Vernon and Leah (Yoder) Hochstetler, LaGrange.
Miles Rafe, a boy, was born Dec. 1 to Kit and Katherine (Cripe) Clouse, Burr Oak, Michigan.
Amanda Sue, a girl, was born Dec. 1 to Daniel and Susannah (Miller) Miller, Shipshewana.
Austin Cole, a boy, was born Dec. 1 to Omer and Susan (Hostetler) Schlabach, Middlebury.
Josiah Lynn, a boy, was born Nov. 30 to Jerry and Doretta (Beechy) Bontrager, Topeka.
Miciah Jay, a boy, was born Nov. 30 to Lavon and Karla (Bontrager) Mast, Middebury.
Audrey Liz, a girl, was born to Marcus and Linda Bontrager, Middlebury.
Lila Ruthann, a girl, was born Nov. 30 to Lyle and Lydia (Lambright) Miller, Shipshewana.
Kaylie Faith, a girl, was born Nov. 29 to Pem and Tara (Miller) Bontrager, LaGrange.
Ava Nicole, a girl, was born Nov. 29 to Joseph and Darla (Bontrager) Wingard, LaGrange.
Vionna Faith, a girl, was born Nov. 28 to Allen and Eldora Yoder, Shipshewana.
Sadie Rose, a girl, was born Nov. 28 to Marlin and Loretta (Miller) Yoder, Middlebury.
Bethany Grace, a girl, was born Nov. 25 to Matthew and Rosetta (Yoder) Stutzman, Goshen.
Caleb Wayne, a boy, was born Nov. 25 Samuel and Christine (Bontrager) Miller, Howe.
Zachary Miller, a boy, was born Nov. 24 to Larry and Joetta (Fry) Miller, Topeka.
Josiah Lehman, a boy, was born Nov. 21 to Nelson and Regina (Fry) Lehman.
Micheal Dean, a boy, was born Nov. 20 to Marlin and Sharon (Schlabach) Miller, Wolcottville.
