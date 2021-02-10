GOSHEN – Interra Credit Union has announced employees with years of service milestones, ranging from five to 25 years. Several staff members achieved these milestone years at the credit union in 2020.
Those honored include staff members celebrating five years of service: Tamara Bainter, Jared Elswick, Todd Geyer, Alexandria Hayford, Sherry Hochstetler, Heidi Kirkdorffer, Susan Kulp, Yaneli Romero Montano, Michael Moreland, Christine Morris, Misty Overholser, Jerry Schaffer, McKena Schmucker, Tammy Shafer, Meegan Siegwarth, Trent Stout, Laurie Sula and Erica Quezada-Woofter.
Staff members celebrating 10 years of service: Ashley Braun, Kevin Graber, Haley Nickell, Roger Ramer, Joseph Schneider and Christopher Smith.
Staff members celebrating 15 years of service: Marcile Beard, Mike Blosser, Catalina Brovont, Jason Golden and Jill Martin.
Staff members celebrating 20 years of service: Staci Goss and Tane Reed.
Interra, headquartered in Goshen, was charted in 1932 and has assets of $1.3 billion. The credit union’s field of membership spans 18 counties in northern Indiana, with more than 300 full and part-time employees serving nearly 85,000 members.
Interra currently operates 15 offices in Elkhart, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Marshall and Noble counties in Indiana and via a suite of robust electronic services at interracu.com. A sixteenth office is set to open in LaGrange, Indiana this spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.