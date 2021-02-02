ALBION — Purdue Extension and Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant have opened registration for “American Citizen Planner – Indiana,” an online training course for local planning officials and interested residents. Participants learn about core planning issues, practices, and theories related to community planning and service as a public official.
After completing online coursework and participation in two webinars, participants will earn the “Master Citizen Planner” certificate. The registration period ends Feb. 28.
Participants are given four months to complete the course requirements and attend two webinars, hosted by a Purdue Extension Educator. Webinars offer deeper dives into course topics and the opportunity to hear from experts on current issues that affect community and land use planning in Indiana.
The course registration fee of $200 includes four months of access to the online modules, and registration for the two webinars. The American Citizen Planner – Indiana course is offered twice each year.
Contact Ann Kline at the Purdue Extension Noble County office for information or visit the program’s website at puext.in/ACPIN. For more information or to register for the program, contact Daniel Walker at walke422@purdue.edu
