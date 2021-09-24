NORTH MANCHESTER — A program of dance music from the Renaissance through the 20th century, and around the globe, is on tap for the first concert of the Manchester Symphony Orchestra’s 83rd season.
Join the orchestra for a whirlwind, toe-tapping tour of movement-inspired music at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, in Cordier Auditorium on the North Manchester campus of Manchester University.
“Invitation to the Dance” features Manchester University professors Beate Gilliar and Jim Brumbaugh-Smith dancing to Leroy Anderson’s “Blue Tango.”
Conductor Debra Lynn also selected the following works: “Ancient Airs and Dances” by Ottorino Respighi, “Pavane” by Gabriel Faure, “Russian Sailor’s Dance” from The Red Poppy by Reinhold Glière, “Ritual Fire Dance” from El Amor Brujo by Manuel de Falla, “Invitation to the Dance” by Carl Maria von Weber and “Hoe-Down from Rodeo” by Aaron Copland.
Tickets are $15 per person for general admission. Admission is free for MU students, faculty and staff, as well as anyone age 18 and younger. Go to www.manchestersymphonyorchestra.org for tickets.
The concert is part of the Values, Ideas and the Arts series, which offers academic enrichment for Manchester University students.
Debra Lynn is director of choral organizations and vocal studies at Manchester University. A composer who will be conducting for the third time this spring at Carnegie Hall, she is a collaborative musical storyteller.
With about 6,000 residents, North Manchester is one the smallest communities in the nation with its own symphony orchestra. Residents of Wabash County and what was then Manchester College founded the symphony in 1939. That partnership continues today with a carefully crafted collaboration of professional and community musicians, as well as selected faculty, staff and student musicians.
Activities are made possible in part by the Indiana Arts Commission and Arts Midwest through American Rescue Plan Act funds from the National Endowment for the Arts.
